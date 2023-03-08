ADVERTISEMENT

Normal train operation from Madurai junction resumes

March 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Normal train movement from and through Madurai railway junction was restored on Wednesday after completion of yard remodelling work.

Earlier, several trains were diverted, regulated and their schedule altered as the officials took up integration of the second line with Madurai railway yard as part of the doubling work.

The work which started on February 9 was completed in 27 days. Madurai railway junction handles 65 trains from Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Rameswaram and Theni routes and 10 goods trains. The yard remodelling with upgraded signalling system would increase the efficiency in operation of trains from both sides.

As part of the work, the length of three platforms was increased and a new platform added.

