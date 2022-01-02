Normal life hit in Dindigul as rain lashes city

The sudden downpour in the last 30 to 48 hours in many areas in and around Dindigul and peripheries has affected normal life.

Low-lying areas in Balakrishnapuram and Surveyor Colony were waterlogged by the heavy rain. Some of the residential colonies looked like islands and rainwater also entered dwellings.

The intermittent rain since Friday night continued throughout Saturday. The low-lying areas, including Bharatipuram, Mettupatti and Thirumalaisamipuram, were surrounded by rainwater and there were waterlogging complaints from residents.

PWD officials said Natham recorded 111 mm of rain on Sunday. Rainfall recorded in other areas (in mm) was: Nilakottai 31, Dindigul Town 102.3, Kodaikanal 6.8, Palani 24, Chatrapatti 16.2 and Kodaikanal Boat Club 49.2.

Boulders rolled from a hillock on the stretch between Athur Taluk and Kodaikanal Pullaveli and blocked the road near the Murugan temple. After the highways authorities were informed, the field staff worked for over four hours following which uphill traffic resumed around 2 p.m.

The roadside sand was washed away on many stretches. As a result, motorists encountered freak accidents. There were a few cases of gutter mix too in the peripheries, the residents claimed.

Tank breach

According to the PWD officials, Moongilkulam had 80% storage after the recent rain. The sudden rainfall over the last two days added to an increase in the level. In the early hours of Sunday, a portion of the bund weakened and, as a result, the tank breached.

The water gushed into the dwellings situated close to the tank and, even after five hours, it flowed into the habitations, residents claimed.

The residents in Surveyor Colony said the municipal authorities had given approval to land promoters, but had not provided any basic facility. The natural calamity had exposed the poor planning and nonchalant attitude of the civic body.

There were neither roads nor street lights. Even riding motorcycles at a slow speed posed a danger, said Alagarsami, a resident of Surveyor Colony. “We hope the Collector visits our colony and gives relief.”