Normal life unaffected by strike in Madurai district

Hundreds of members of various trade unions on Wednesday were arrested in the district after they staged road roko and attempted rail roko in protest against the anti-labour policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Su. Venkatesan was among those arrested when a section of protesters attempted to stage road picketing in front of BSNL Office at Tallakulam.

Mr. Venkatesan said the protest was against the Centre that was attempting to snatch all labour laws and righs of labour unions. The trade unions were demanding pension and other social protection schemes.

“The public sector units in the country were facing unprecedented attack under the Narendra Modi Government. Right from BSNL to Air India, major PSUs were being privatised,” he said.

‘Economy in poor shape’

Further, the economy of the country was also in worse shape under the BJP government.

“Even during the 2009 global economic meltdown and the 1999 economic recession in South East Asian countries, Indian economy remained insulated as major infrastructure facilities were under the control of public sector. Even the banking sector escaped the meltdown and recession due to strong financial regulatory mechanism under Reserve Bank of India. But, now all those strengths of the Indian economy were being attacked,” he added.

Hundreds of members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union staged a demonstration in Madurai protesting against the Centre’s move to privatise railways.

The protest was led by its divisional secretary J.M. Rafi.

Police sources said bus services in the district were not affected. Trucks and autorickshaws were operated as usual.

Many shops selling mobile phones remained closed in protest against online business models.

Transactions in some of the public sector banks were affected as employees struck work.

Over 700 postal employees abstained from work.