Noon meal workers stage protest

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers' Association staged demonstration at 11 places seeking action against the Personal Assistant (noon meals) to Collector Selvaraj for his anti-workers attitude, on Thursday.

They staged demonstrations at block level as per the decision taken at the association’s district executive committee, said its district secretary, A. Suthanthira Clara.

She alleged that Selvaraj was demanding money from noon meal workers whenever he went to inspect noon meal centres. "He would not go through the stock register but seek money. He threatens workers with stringent action if they fail to yield to his demand," she said.

She said that an audio clip of a conversation of Mr. Selvaraj with a candidate who had applied seeking job on compassionate ground emerged. In the audio clip, Mr. Selvaraj is heard demanding Rs. 20,000 bribe for processing the application for the job.

"We took up the issue with the Collector and with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. But there is no let up in his illegal activities. If no action is taken against the official, we will stage a massive demonstration in front of the Collectorate on September 6," she said.

However, Mr. Selvaraj denied all the allegations and said that since he was strict in his duty, some people were against him. He said that it was not his voice in the audio clip and denied any wrong-doing.