Noon meal workers stage hunger strike in Virudhunagar

December 27, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Sundar S 5988

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers Association stage a hunger strike in Virudhunagar on Tuesday.

Hundreds of noon meal workers on Tuesday staged a hunger strike near the Collectorate here pressing for a 23-point charter of demands including handing over cooking of breakfast to school students to them from self-help groups for women.

The protest was presided over by district president of Tamil Nadu Noon Meals Workers’ Association Selvaraj.

Several posts such as noon meal organiser, cook and assistant were lying vacant across the State, said its district secretary Suthathira Clara. “Even in Virudhunagar district, over 800 posts are vacant and we are demanding that the government fill up the posts at the earliest.”

Stating that the breakfast scheme introduced as a pilot project had been handed over to women SHGs, she said, “When the government already has good infrastructure for noon meal scheme with manpower, cooking facility and food grains, why should the cooking under the breakfast scheme be done by SHGs for women? If breakfast is also entrusted with us, our services could be regularised and we would also get time-scale pay.”

The workers also demanded hike in pension to retired noon meals employees from ₹2,000 to ₹7,850, which was being given to retired Village Assistants.

