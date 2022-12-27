Noon meal workers stage demonstration in southern districts

December 27, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Workers’ Association on Tuesday observed a token fast at Vannarpet demanding that the State government give them the responsibility of running the kitchen under the breakfast scheme.

Several members of the association members said that Chief Minister M K Stalin had recently launched the scheme for primary school children. “We [noon meal workers] should be entrusted with the responsibility of cooking and serving the children.”

Further, the government should enhance the age of superannuation to 62 years from the present 60. The vacancies had not been filled for a number of years and the government should took steps and expedite the process of recruitment.

Association’s State general secretary Noorjehan and other office-bearers addressed the gathering.

In Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts, the noon meal workers resorted to road blockade. They said Mr Stalin had promised to fulfil their demands in 100 days if elected. “Now that he is the Chief Minister, he should keep his word.”

Around 80 noon meal workers gathered near Chidambara Nagar bus terminus and, though denied permission by police, they resorted to the stir. Hence, they were detained by the police.