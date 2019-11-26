Madurai

Noon meal workers in Madurai demand time-scale based pay

Hundreds of anganwadi workers launched protests outside the Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday asking for the fulfilment of long-pending demands

Hundreds of anganwadi workers affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Nutritional Noon Meal Workers Association launched into sloganeering and protests outside the District Collectorate seeking the fulfilment of long-pending demands, on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, general secretary of the association, Noor Jahan, said that the workers had demanded time-scale pay since most of their work extended easily beyond the stipulated eight hours set by the government.

“The shrinking number of anganwadis and noon meal preparation centres is causing the rise of student strengths in certain pockets. Some of my colleagues prepare food for at least four centres. This overburdening of workers must be stopped and the workers who end up spending long hours must be compensated accordingly,” she said.

Teachers currently receive Rs. 14,000 while helpers or assistants receive Rs. 8,000.

Ms. Noor Jahan added that gratuity after retirement must be increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh for teachers and said that the several hundred vacancies must be filled.

The protesters were detained by police following the protest. They were disallowed from entering the Collectorate premises.

