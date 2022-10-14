Noon meal workers demand rise in pension

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 14, 2022 19:00 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal and Anganwadi Pensioners Association stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal and Anganwadi Pensioners Association on Friday staged demonstrations across Dindigul district demanding disbursal of Dearness Allowance (DA) among other demands.

The protesters demanded a hike in monthly pension, which is currently ₹2,000 to ₹7,850. They charged that they were now living in miserable conditions due to the meagre pension.

They raised slogans urging the DMK party to fulfil poll promises that of disbursement of time-scale pay, 3% hike in DA and family pension to be given in the event of the death of retired anganwadi workers and helpers.

Despite raising the issue to the officials repeatedly, no action has been taken yet, they said.

Protests were held in front of the Panchayat Union offices in Palani, Dindigul, Natham and Nilakottai. The protest was led by association state secretary P. Reeta and district secretary S. Selvaraj in Dindigul and district president V. Veluchamy in Palani.

