Noon meal workers demand rise in pension

Members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal and Anganwadi Pensioner’s Association staged a protest in front of union offices across the district including Dindigul and Reddiarchatram on Monday urging the State government to increase their pension to ₹7,850.

Their six-charter of demands included a minimum of ₹7,850 to be paid as monthly pension, along with Dearness Allowance to the retired noon meal and anganwadi workers.

The noon meal pensioners raised slogans condemning the State government for paying ₹2000 to noon meal and anganwadi pensioners who had rendered their service for many years.

Similar demonstration was staged by the members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Employees Association (TNNMEA) in front of the Panchayat Union Office in Reddiarchatram along with members of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Pensioner’s Association and Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association.

They demanded family pension, medical insurance to be provided to the retired workers. They stated that the Special Provident Fund and General Provident Fund must be paid in full within a month of retirement.

They demanded a special audit to be made to prevent the State government from deducting a part of their salary again as ‘recovery’ for the essential grocery items that rotted when schools were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.