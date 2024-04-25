GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Noon meal worker dies under mysterious circumstances near Sattur

April 25, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A female noon-meal worker, M. Lakshmi Prabha (31) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her house in Pullakoundanpatti under Ezhayirampannai police station limits here.

The police said that the woman had died on Wednesday night. While the family members claimed that it was natural death, local people had alerted the police raising suspicion over the sudden death of the mother of two children.

Following this, Ezhayirampannai police have taken the body to Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death.

