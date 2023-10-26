Noon meal, anganwadi workers stage protest in Dindigul, Virudhunagar

October 26, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Over 100 noon meal and anganwadi workers were arrested here on Thursday when they tried to stage a dharna pressing for time-scale pay and proper pension as promised in the election manifesto by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal and Anganwadi workers’ Associations staged the protest near the union office. The district president, Veluchamy, led the protest in the presence of secretary, Selvaraj, and state secretary, Rajasekaran.

The protesters sought ₹6,750 pension and priority for noon meal and anganwadi workers in filling up vacancies in variou government departments.

The workers sought time-scale pay and also to hand over the work of cooking breakfast to noon meal workers.

When the protesters tried to stage a road blockage near the bus stand, the police arrested them.

Similar protest was staged in Virudhunagar and over 350 workers were arrested.