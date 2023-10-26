HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Noon meal, anganwadi workers stage protest in Dindigul, Virudhunagar

October 26, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Noon meal and anganwadi workers stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Thursday.

Noon meal and anganwadi workers stage a demonstration in Dindigul on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Over 100 noon meal and anganwadi workers were arrested here on Thursday when they tried to stage a dharna pressing for time-scale pay and proper pension as promised in the election manifesto by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The Federation of Tamil Nadu Noon Meal and Anganwadi workers’ Associations staged the protest near the union office. The district president, Veluchamy, led the protest in the presence of secretary, Selvaraj, and state secretary, Rajasekaran.

The protesters sought ₹6,750 pension and priority for noon meal and anganwadi workers in filling up vacancies in variou government departments.

The workers sought time-scale pay and also to hand over the work of cooking breakfast to noon meal workers.

When the protesters tried to stage a road blockage near the bus stand, the police arrested them.

Similar protest was staged in Virudhunagar and over 350 workers were arrested.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.