None withdraw nominations in Kanniyakumari; 3 withdraw nominations in Thoothukudi

March 30, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

/ THOOTHUKUDI

No candidates in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency withdrew their nominations on Saturday. This leaves 22 candidates in the fray, after 11 candidates were rejected during the scrutinization process on March 28.

With no one opting for withdrawal, symbols were allotted for the Independent candidates by the Election Commission of India.

In Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, three candidates out of the total 31 withdrew from contesting for the election. After the withdrawal of three independent candidates, 28 candidates, three women and 25 men, will remain in the electoral battle for the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

