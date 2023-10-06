Non-removal of median on one-way road stretch between Tiruvalluvar statue, Aavin Junction hits free flow of traffic

October 06, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Madurai

Six months after Madurai city traffic police introduced one-way traffic system on Sivaganga Road near Aavin junction, the median on that stretch of road is yet to be removed.

This has partly not served the purpose of the decongesting the vehicular traffic on a small stretch of road between Tiruvalluvar statue junction abutting Panagal Road and Aavin junction.

Whenever red signal starts glowing at the Aavin junction for vehicles coming from Tiruvalluvar statue junction to halt, a number of vehicles piles up on this road, which is otherwise wider.

This small stretch of road has median having a temporary one with steel structure and a permanent one with concrete structure for some 100 metres to bifurcate the two-way traffic.

However, even after converting it into a one-way traffic, the median has not been removed. Instead, the police have closed the other half of the road with barricades on both ends.

The closed portion of the road encourages vehicle users to park the vehicles closer to the barricades.

Removal of the barricade could allow vehicles to simultaneously move ahead on this stretch and take turns towards right and left and also to proceed straight towards Melamadai.

“Even the usual free-left option is denied to smaller vehicles if a bus or truck is halted on the junction for want of signal,” said an autorickshaw driver.

Similarly, the drivers of vehicles, especially buses and trucks, find it difficult to make a right turn from the Anna Salai towards Kuruvikaran Salai Second Street, owing to the smaller opening on the median at this junction.

Widening the opening for a few feet will help the drivers of heavy vehicles easily negotiate the curve, feel the drivers.