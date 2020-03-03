Non-release of funds for Harijan Sevak Sangh schools: Court seeks Centre’s response

Taking cognisance of the fact that funds to two Harijan Sevak Sangh schools in the State were not released for the past three years, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi observed that it was a sad case that an institution started for the uplifting of the Scheduled Caste community was suffering from paucity of funds.

During the course of the hearing, the court was informed that the two schools functioning in Madurai and Kallakurichi districts had survived the past three years due to charity offered.

Assistant Solicitor General V. Kathirvelu informed that court that he will get instructions from the Centre with regard to the release of funds to the school and sought time.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Muthuselvam of Madurai, a law student. He said that the schools might closed down if the Centre did not release the funds. The petitioner pointed out that the Harijan Sevak Sangh was founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 with the main objective of eradicating untouchability and working for the uplift of the Scheduled Caste community and the downtrodden.

However, no funds had been released to N.M.R. Subbaraman Memorial Residential Primary School in Madurai and a similar residential middle school in Kallakurichi district.

Right to Education was a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution and the Centre was duty bound to release the funds for effective functioning of the schools, he said.