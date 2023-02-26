Non-potable water supplied by municipality irks Virudhunagar residents

February 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Residents of over 20 wards in Virudhunagar town are irked over the poor quality of drinking water being supplied by Virudhunagar municipality.

At least on two occasions, residents staged protests against the municipal authorities for the water is not worth drinking as well as cooking.

“It is very salty and women are finding it very difficult to manage their daily chores with this water,” complained S. Lakshmi of the All India Democratic Women’s Association.

Besides causing health problems, the food cooked with this water turns yellow. “The rice becomes sour within hours,” she complained.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) councillor, K. Jayakumar, (ward 21), said that the problem has been persisting for the last eight months.

Most of the areas on the west side of railway line has been affected.

“We have raised this issue several times, but no action has been taken so far,” he said.

The genesis of the problem started with the poor quality of water being pumped from 11 wells of the municipality near Anaikuttam dam.

“Over the years, the quality of water has deteriorated. But, the officials have been convincing us that it is potable, while the independent tests proved our contention,” Mr. Jayakumar said.

While Virudhunagar town was getting a major quantity of water through Tamirabarani Combined Drinking Water scheme, the project was not pumping the designed quantity of water.

“We need to get 3.8 million litres of water a day, but we get only 2.4 to 2.5 MLD due to various technical reasons,” a municipal official said.

Hence, to meet the total requirement of 6.5 MLD, the municipality had been pumping water from the wells downstream Anaikuttam dam.

“We have now been told that water from only three wells is of good quality. Hence, we have started to pump water from the summer storage tank to compensate,” the official said.

With faulty water lines, water from Kariseri source is also not usable for the town.

Mr. Jayakumar said that water is supplied only once in 10 days on many occasions. “This is the fate of Virudhunagar district headquarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipality is pinning its hopes on early completion of second Tambirabarani drinking water scheme.

“We have asked the contractor to speed up the work so that the drinking water problem is solved at the earliest,” the official said.