Madurai

Non-implementation of reservation flayed

Members of Aathi Tamizhar Peravai stage a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Members of Adi Tamilar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, condemning the government for not implementing 50% reservation this year for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students in medical seats contributed to All-India Quota (AIQ) by State government-run colleges.

The members raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. M. Karthik, State joint secretary of the movement, said underprivileged students were deeply affected because of not extending the reservation benefits in the medical college seats. “This has shattered the dreams of many students from underprivileged families,” he said.

The protesters said that the BJP government was working against the interests of poor people. “Even the ruling government in the State is not working towards the interests of the disadvantaged students,” he said.

Mr. Karthik said similar protests were held across the State.

