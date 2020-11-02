Non-implementation of reservation flayed

Members of Adi Tamilar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Monday, condemning the government for not implementing 50% reservation this year for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students in medical seats contributed to All-India Quota (AIQ) by State government-run colleges.
The members raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. M. Karthik, State joint secretary of the movement, said underprivileged students were deeply affected because of not extending the reservation benefits in the medical college seats. “This has shattered the dreams of many students from underprivileged families,” he said.
The protesters said that the BJP government was working against the interests of poor people. “Even the ruling government in the State is not working towards the interests of the disadvantaged students,” he said.
Mr. Karthik said similar protests were held across the State.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath