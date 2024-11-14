ADVERTISEMENT

Non functional scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital

Published - November 14, 2024 08:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

With no scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The non-functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital is causing hardship to patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MRI scan facility at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is currently non-functional as its agreement with the scanning provider has expired. As a result patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres.

“Thousands of people both from rural and urban areas in the district rely on the government health care centres, with many belonging to the marginalised income groups,” said Muthu, City Secretary, CPM. He noted that for serious cases and critical care thousands of people turn to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the issue, G. Sivakumar stated that the hospital is in the process of upgrading its facilities and installing a new MRI machine, which would take approximately two months. Until then the hospital has arranged an agreement with a private scanning centre, which would charge the same rate as government hospitals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US