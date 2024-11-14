Non functional scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital

The non-functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital is causing hardship to patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MRI scan facility at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is currently non-functional as its agreement with the scanning provider has expired. As a result patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres.

“Thousands of people both from rural and urban areas in the district rely on the government health care centres, with many belonging to the marginalised income groups,” said Muthu, City Secretary, CPM. He noted that for serious cases and critical care thousands of people turn to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the issue, G. Sivakumar stated that the hospital is in the process of upgrading its facilities and installing a new MRI machine, which would take approximately two months. Until then the hospital has arranged an agreement with a private scanning centre, which would charge the same rate as government hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.