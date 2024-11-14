 />
Non functional scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital

Published - November 14, 2024 08:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
With no scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres.

With no scanning facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The non-functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan facility at Thoothukudi Government Medical College and Hospital is causing hardship to patients.

The MRI scan facility at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is currently non-functional as its agreement with the scanning provider has expired. As a result patients are being forced to seek MRI scans at private centres.

“Thousands of people both from rural and urban areas in the district rely on the government health care centres, with many belonging to the marginalised income groups,” said Muthu, City Secretary, CPM. He noted that for serious cases and critical care thousands of people turn to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Addressing the issue, G. Sivakumar stated that the hospital is in the process of upgrading its facilities and installing a new MRI machine, which would take approximately two months. Until then the hospital has arranged an agreement with a private scanning centre, which would charge the same rate as government hospitals.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:45 pm IST

