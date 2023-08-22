Non-filing of counter affidavits by respondents one of the reasons for long pendency of cases, says HC

August 22, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The long pendency of cases has become a matter of serious concern. Non-filing of counter affidavits by the respondents was one of the reasons for the long pendency of cases before the High Court, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that in most of the pending cases, it is seen that whenever cases are listed, the usual practice is to adjourn the cases on the ground that ‘counter is not filed’ and ‘counsel for respondents sought time to file counter’.

The court observed that timely justice is the right of every litigant and speedy justice is the obligation of every functionary of the judicial system. Therefore, speedy disposal should be recognised as an urgent need of the judicial system. The huge delay will create a sense of frustration among the litigants.

The court observed that the Centre, the State and their instrumentalities are the biggest litigants in the country. Around 80 % of cases is either contested by the State or appealed by it. Some appropriate steps have to be taken to regain the faith of the common man towards this institution. There should be a time limit for filing counters. The officers of the government and its instrumentalities should be made more accountable.

As per Rule 24(2) of the Madras High Court Writ Rules, the respondents in writ petitions, who intend to file counter affidavits, have to file them within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the notices. If they intend to file a counter affidavit beyond the stipulated period of eight weeks, they have to seek leave of the court by filing an appropriate application before the court. All litigant public and advocates should scrupulously follow the Rules framed by the High Court in this regard. The Supreme court had time and again held the right of speedy trial to be part of Article 21 of the Constitution, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by the Secretary to Revenue Department, Madurai Collector, Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer and Tahsildar of Tirumangalam taluk, who were the respondents in a writ petition filed in 2016. The officials filed the present petition seeking leave of the court for filing the counter affidavit. The court allowed the petitioners to file the counter affidavit on condition of payment of cost of ₹ 10,000 to the account opened by the Registrar Judicial of the Madurai Bench for donating law books to Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, in one week.

The court directed the Registry to send a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary, Advocate General, Additional / Deputy Solicitor General for issuing necessary instructions to all the officers concerned to follow Rule 24(2) to enable the court to dispose of the matters as expeditiously as possible.