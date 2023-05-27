ADVERTISEMENT

Non-consideration of representation will amount to dereliction of duty: HC

May 27, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tahsildar of Athoor in Dindigul district to consider a representation made to remove encroachment on a waterbody in Keelakottai village in Athoor.

The court was hearing the petition filed by M.C. Pandi of Dindigul district who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachment made on the waterbody in Keelakottai village. The petitioner said that the authorities had not considered his representation.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and P.T. Asha observed that it is needless to point out that whenever a representation of this nature is made to a statutory authority, there is a duty cast upon the authority to consider the same on its own merits and pass appropriate orders instead of keeping the same pending indefinitely. Non-consideration of the representation by the statutory authority would amount to dereliction of duty, the court observed and directed the Tahsildar to consider the representation made and pass appropriate orders in three months. The court disposed of the petition.

