Non-availability of farmhands hits weeding, harvesting

TIRUNELVELI

General physician Joseph Thas, who is also retired professor of Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai, was hopeful that the last year’s bountiful northeast monsoon that has substantially jacked up water level in his farm well would ensure good harvest of vegetables he has cultivated in his ranch near here. Though there is no dearth for water and fertilizer, all his hopes of having a decent yield have been dried up as no farmhand is available now to work in his farm, thanks to the lockdown in the wake of COVID – 19 scare.

Besides cultivating brinjal on four acres, Dr. Joseph Thas has raised pumpkin on two acres in his farm on Ambasamudram Road near here and both the crops need a minimum of four rounds of weeding before harvest. While he has spent over ₹ 40,000 for raising brinjal, cultivation of pumpkin consumed over ₹ 20,000.

After the farmhands from nearby Mela Seval removed the weeds in the brinjal and pumpkin fields, Dr. Joseph Thas was getting ready for the second round of weeding. However, the nationwide lockdown declared in the wake of COVID – 19 threat has effectively stopped the farmhands from moving out of their houses. Ultimately, the weeds grown abundantly in the brinjal and the pumpkin fields are threatening the crop and the yield.

“Both the vegetables need four rounds of weeding and I’ve completed only the first round. After being so merciful on the farmers during the last northeast monsoon by blessing us with surplus rainfall, the nature has robbed our happiness through COVID – 19,” says Dr. Joseph Thas, who himself cannot drive down to his farm after the lockdown.

Like Dr. Joseph Thas, a few thousand horticulturists and the floriculturists of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are in dire straits owing to the lockdown. Since the farmhands cannot go to the fields, maintenance and harvesting of vegetables and flowers cultivated in Ambasamudram, Alangulam, Surandai, Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur and other areas have become impossible for the farmers.

“All systemised tanks that get water from irrigation channels and the wells have water which is sufficient for cultivation of flowers and vegetables during this season. After we applied nutrients and completed first round of weeding, the non-availability of labourers has badly hit the yield of horticultural and floricultural crops,” says farmer Murugan, a vegetable grower from Surandai.

According to the farmers, floriculture and vegetable cultivation has been taken up on over 10,000 acres in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts this time as most of the wells have sufficient water. However, the unexpected turn of events in the form of COVID – 19 scare has dashed the farmers’ hopes of enjoying bumper harvest.

“As the farmers who have cultivated flowers and the vegetables are staring at huge loss due to this pandemic, the government should consider it as an instance of crop loss and give us compensation to bail us out from this spicy situation,” says Dr. Joseph Thas.