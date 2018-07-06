‘Non-adherence’ to court’s order on V-C appointment alleged

In a representation made to the Registrar of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Wednesday, the Save MKU Coalition has pointed out the alleged lack of implementation in letter and spirit the Madras High Court’s order that set aside the appointment of P. P. Chellathurai as the Vice-Chancellor of MKU.

The issues raised in the letter submitted to the Registrar includes the non-removal of Mr. Chellathurai’s name as the V-C from the university’s website.

Stating that in the past the list of members of Convenor’s Committee was shown as the head of the university in the absence of V-C, the Coalition questioned why the same had not been done now.

It pointed out that soon after the judgement, the Syndicate of MKU met in the absence of the V-C and appointed a three-member Convenor’s Committee to look after the administration.

Similarly, the coalition also asked why the university has not published in its website the notification for the upcoming Senate nominee election.

The Senate will be electing a nominee on June 25 to the Search Committee for finding a new V-C.

Citing reports in the media, the coalition also expressed concern over Mr. Chellathurai continuing to occupy the V-C’s bungalow in the university premises.

Though the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had prevented MKU from pursuing its Satellite Centre Programme through an interim stay, the coalition pointed out that the university’s website was still welcoming applications from interested candidates for setting up Satellite Centres.

Other issues highlighted by the coalition included the re-engagement of retired employees reportedly in violation of previous Syndicate resolutions and alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for the works carried out under the funds received through XII Plan and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).