Filing of nomination moves to top gear

Filing of nominations for the post of councilors in the urban local bodies moved to top gear on Thursday.

For Tirunelveli Corporation, 153 nominations were filed on Thursday and 215 nominations have been filed so far for 55 wards. A total of 128 candidates filed their nominations for the 69 wards of 3 municipalities in the district to take the total number of nominations filed to 188.

The 17 town panchayats of the district witnessed brisk filing of nomination on Thursday as 553 candidates filed their papers to take the total number of candidates to 825 for the 273 wards.

In Kanniyakumari district, 129 nominations were filed on Thursday for the 63 wards of Nagercoil Corporation to take the total number of nominations filed so far to 192. For the wards of the municipalities, 204 nominations were submitted and 243 nominations have been filed so far. A total of 1,693 nominations were filed on Thursday for the wards in the town panchayats and 2,655 candidates have filed their papers so far.

In Tenkasi district, 372 nominations were filed for 180 wards in 6 municipalities on Thursday and 630 candidates have so far filed their nominations. For the 260 wards in the 17 town panchayats, 825 nominations were filed on Thursday to take the total number of candidates to 1,341.

The Thoothukudi Corporation witnessed mad rush on Thursday as 222 candidates filed their nominations for the 60 posts to take the total number of nominations to 306. The 81 wards in the municipalities attracted 256 nominations on Thursday and 347 candidates have so far filed their papers.

For the 273 wards in the town panchayats, 955 nominations were received on Thursday that took the total number of candidates to 1,516.

As the candidates for the wards of Thoothukudi Corporation, accompanied by their supporters, came to file their nomination on Thursday, the already cramped and busy Palayamkottai and Jayaraj Roads around the Corporation’s administrative office experienced unprecedented traffic snarl throughout the day. Even though the police tried their level best to minimize the crowd, smooth vehicular movement could be restored only after 7 p.m.

While BJP candidate for ward 44 M. Selvakani came to the Corporation office on a bicycle to file the nomination, AIADMK’s mayoral candidate and son of former Minister S.P. Shanmuganathan, S.P.S. Raja filed his nomination on Thursday evening. As he came late, he was given the token and hence he had to stand in the queue for a while before filing the nomination.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree on Thursday visited the VOC Government Engineering College where the votes polled in all 319 booths of 60 wards of Thoothukudi Corporation will be counted on February 22. After visiting the counting halls, the Commissioner also inspected the strong room where the electronic voting machines used for polling will be kept under CCTV surveillance.