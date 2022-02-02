Filing of nominations gathers momentum in Tirunelveli

Filing of nomination for the wards of urban civic bodies finally gathered momentum on Wednesday.

A total of 51 candidates filed their nominations for the wards of Tirunelveli Corporation to take the total number of nominations filed so far to 62. For the 273 wards in 17 town panchayats, 221 nominations were filed on Wednesday to take the total number of nominations to 272.

For the 69 wards in Ambasamudram, Vickramasingapuram and Kalakkad municipalities, 41 candidates filed their nomination on Wednesday to take the total number of nominations to 60.

In Tenkasi district, 198 nominations were filed for the 180 wards in the six municipalities – Surandai, Tenkasi, Shencottai, Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi and Sankarankovil - in the district. As of now, 258 nominations have been filed.

For the 440 wards of 17 town panchayats, 211 nominations were filed and 258 nominations have been filed so far.

In Kanniyakumari district, 50 candidates filed their nominations for the wards of Nagercoil Corporation that took the total number of nominations to 63. A total of 34 nominations were submitted for the wards of the municipalities in the district.

For the wards in the town panchayats, 903 nominations were filed to take the total number of nominations received so far to 962.

In Thoothukudi district, where 95 nominations had been filed till Tuesday by the independents, 466 contestants including the candidates of political parties, submitted their nominations on Wednesday.

While 71 candidates filed their nominations for the wards of Thoothukudi Corporation, 76 nominations were submitted for the wards of 3 municipalities. A total of 319 nominations were filed for the town panchayat wards.

Transwoman M. Arthi, 27, of Amudha Nagar in Thoothukudi filed the nomination for ward 50 of Thoothukudi Corporation to Returning Officer Saravanan on Wednesday. “I’ll fulfil the basic needs of the people of my ward like better roads, regular supply of drinking water, proper underground drainage facility etc. if I am elected,” Arthi said after submitting the nomination.

BJP candidate for ward 32 of Thoothukudi Corporation Avvai P. Durai came to the Corporation office on a bullock-cart to file his nomination to highlight his dream of having cent per cent eco-friendly electric vehicles.

When the AMMK candidates came to the Corporation office with bands and crackers, they were stopped at a distance and only three of them including the candidate were allowed inside beyond 100 metre-boundary.