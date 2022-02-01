Independent candidates file nominations

TIRUNELVELI

01 February 2022 20:12 IST

As the political parties have started announcing their candidates for the upcoming urban civic polls to be held on February 19, the independent candidates are filing their nominations for the election.

In Tirunelveli Corporation, 6 nominations were received on Tuesday while the municipalities of Ambasamudram (7), Vickramasingapuram (1) and Kalakkadu (2) received 10 nominations. For the 273 wards in the 17 town panchayats, 27 nominations were filed on Tuesday to take the total number of nominations filed so far to 51.

In Tenkasi district, 27 nominations were filed on Tuesday for 180 wards in 6 municipalities in the district while 53 nominations were received for 260 wards in 17 town panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising

Five nominations were filed for the wards of Nagercoil Corporation and 87 nominations were received for the town panchayat wards in Kanniyakumari district. No nomination was submitted for the wards in the municipalities.

In Thoothukudi district, 25 nominations were filed for the wards in the town panchayats and 7 nominations were received for the wards of municipalities. For the Corporation, 4 nominations were submitted on Tuesday.