Filing of nominations gathers momentum in southern districts

25 file papers in Tirunelveli district alone

With the last date for filing of nominations for the Assembly polls nearing, more candidates, especially contestants of major political parties filed their nominations on Wednesday.

In Radhapuram, DMK candidate M. Appavu, who lost the 2016 Assembly election by 49 votes and is waging a battle in the Supreme Court to revoke the stay on declaring results of recounting of votes, filed his nomination to Returning Officer Usha.

“The people will render justice to me to heal the wounds I’ve sustained,” he said and took out a rally from his native place of Lebbaikudiyiruppu near Kaavalkinaru to Radhapuram to file the nomination.

Venus Veera Arasu, who contested the 2001 Assembly poll in Radhapuram constituency as DMK candidate, filed his nomination on Wednesday as an independent candidate after he was denied ticket this time. “I’ve done a lot to the people, who want me to contest this election. I’ve filed the nomination and I will win this time,” said Mr. Venus, who was previously the DMK’s farmers’ wing’s Tirunelveli district organiser.

DMK candidate for Tirunelveli Assembly constituency A.L.S. Lakshmanan, the sitting MLA of the segment, filed his nomination to Returning Officer Sivakrishnamurthy. “I’ve utilised the MLA constituency development fund in 43 village panchayats in my constituency. The manifesto of the DMK will ensure my victory by a margin of over 30,000 votes,” he said.

DMK’s Tirunelveli central district secretary and party’s candidate for Palayamkottai constituency M. Abdul Wahab, independent candidate K.S. Rasool Maideen filed their nominations to Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.

Makkal Neethi Maiyam candidate for Palayamkottai D. Premnath, a physician, filed his nomination and Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate for Ambasamudram M. Shenbagavalli filed her nomination. As the ‘dummy candidate’ for DMK candidate for Ambasamudram constituency R. Avudaiyappan’s son A. Prabaharan filed his nomination.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate for Nanguneri constituency S. Paramasiva Ayyappan, who was expelled from the party recently and readmitted within 48 hours to be fielded as the party candidate in this rain-shadow region, filed his nomination to Returning Officer Kuzhanthaisamy. Naam Thamizhar Katchi’s P. Veerapandi also filed his nomination for this segment.

In all, 25 nominations (Tirunelveli – 8, Ambasamudram – 3, Palayamkottai – 5, Nanguneri – 4 and Radhapuram – 5 - were received in Tirunelveli district. So far, 55 nominations) have been received in the district since March 12.

AIADMK’s candidate for Sankarankovil (reserved) segment and Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V.M. Rajalakshmi filed her nomination in a bid to seek re-election from this backward constituency. DMK candidate for this constituency Raja, Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate Mahendrakumari and Bhajujan Dravida Party candidate M. Balamurugesan also filed the nomination. For Vasudevanallur (reserved) constituency, AIADMK candidate and sitting MLA A. Manoharan filed the nomination. MDMK’s T. Sadhan Thirumalaikumar, who has been fielded in Vasudevanallur segment in DMK ticket, also filed the nomination.

In Kadayanallur, S. Rajaram of New Generation People’s Party, M. Muthulakshmi of Naam Thamizhar Katchi and independents R. Raja Ponnusamy, T. Avaniraja, K. Maridurai Pandian and P. Raji filed the nominations. For Tenkasi segment, R. Ramesh, an independent, K. Murugan of Anna Dravidar Kazhagam and S. Mohamed of AMMK filed the nominations. Sitting MLA of Alangulam and DMK candidate for this segment Poongothai Aladi Aruna and independent candidate T. Poolpandi filed their nominations for this constituency.

In Tenkasi district, 23 nominations were received on Wednesday.

In Kanniyakumari district, AIADMK candidate D. John Thankam, Naam Thamizhar candidate S. Seelan, AMMK candidate D. Jenkins and independent candidate H. Arulmani filed their nominations for Padmanabhapuram constituency.

For the Colachel constituency, S.M. Antonymuthu filed his nomination as the candidate of CPI (ML) and G. Ammu Anto of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and L. Gandhi and C. Gandhiraj, both independents, filed the nominations for Nagercoil constituency.

Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate H. Peter and independent candidate L. Berila filed their nominations for Killiyoor constituency while AMMK candidate for Kanniyakumari segment T. Periyasamy filed the nomination.

For Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll R. Anetter Allwyn of Naam Thamizhar Katchi and independent candidates V. Dennison of Keezhavaravilai near Palliyaadi and V. Rajiv from Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district filed his nomination.

Accompanied by MP Kanimozhi, DMK candidate for Tiruchendur Anita R. Radhakrishnan filed his nomination for Tiruchendur constituency to Returning Officer Dhanapriya.

Candidates for Thoothukudi Assembly segment Geetha Jeevan of DMK, S.D.R. Vijayaseelan of Tamil Maanil Congress and Velraj of Naam Thamizhar Katchi filed their nominations.

DMK candidate for Ottapidaaram reserved constituency Shanmugaiah, who won the by-election held in 2019 and Congress candidate for Srivaikundam segment Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj filed their nominations.