17 file nominations in four districts

TIRUNELVELI

16 March 2021 23:05 IST

A total of 17 aspirants filed their nominations in four southern districts on Tuesday.

Former Minister for Law and AIADMK candidate for Ambasamudram constituency Esakki Subaya filed his nomination to Pratik Tayal, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi. He has declared his assets value as ₹208.96 crore while his wife S. Meenakshi is worth about ₹30.93 crore.

In Palayamkottai, A. Fatima of Naam Thamizhar Katchi filed her nomination while one independent each filed their nomination for Radhapuram and Tirunelveli constituencies.

Hindu Desiya Katchi candidate Sanakaranarayanan, condemning the fuel price hike, came to the Collectorate in a cycle rickshaw to file the nomination for Tirunelveli constituency.

In all, four nominations were received on Tuesday in Tirunelveli district.

In Kadayanallur constituency, sitting MLA and Indian Union Muslim League’s candidate K.A.M. Mohamed Abubucker and AIADMK candidate C. Krishna Murali filed their nominations to Returning Officer Sheela. As M. Sangeetha, candidate of Naam Thamizhar Katchi filed her nomination for Alangulam segment, 3 nominations were received in Tenkasi district on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister and BJP’s candidate for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-election Pon. Radhakrishnan filed his nomination. He has ₹75,850 cash and ₹49,35,316 as deposits in four banks even as owning properties worth ₹6.99 crore including agricultural lands worth ₹2.51 crore and non-agricultural lands worth ₹4.39 crore. Apart from him, independent candidate U. Nagoor Meeran Peer Mohamed of Krishnankovil in Nagercoil also filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha by-poll.

For Colachel constituency, Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate J. Antony Aslin filed her nomination.

With this, 3 nominations – 2 for Lok Sabha by-poll and a nomination for Assembly constituency – were filed.

In Thoothukudi, 7 nominations were filed on Tuesday.