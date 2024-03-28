Nominations of 27 candidates accepted in Virudhunagar

March 28, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Nominations of 27 out of 34 candidates, including those from the four major parties, in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency were accepted after scrutiny of papers on Thursday.

The nominations of seven candidates were rejected for various reasons, according to officials.

Virudhunagar Collector and Returning Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan took up the scrutiny at 11 a.m. in the presence of candidates and their representatives at the Collectorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nominations of sitting MP B. Manickam Tagore, DMDK candidate V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, BJP candidate Radikaa Sarathkumar, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate S. Kaushik and Bahujan Samaj Party’s K. Suresh were accepted.

However, representatives of the NTK vehemently objected to the nomination of Bharatiya Praja Aikyata Party candidate M. Ashok Kumar, which was also accepted. A total of 17 Independents were in the fray after scrutiny.

The nomination of BJP functionary Veda alias Damodaran, who filed his paper as an Independent, was also accepted. Mr. Veda said he was anguished over rejection of his candidature by the BJP to contest in the election after having worked in the party and the constituency for long.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates is March 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.