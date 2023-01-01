ADVERTISEMENT

Nominations invited for ‘Manjappai Award’

January 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul district administration has invited nominations from schools, colleges and commercial establishments for ‘Manjappai Award’ constituted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The award to three best schools, colleges and commercial establishments each will be presented to the best schools, colleges and commercial establishments which have effectively implemented the ban on single-use plastics on their campus and have encouraged the use of alternatives.

Winners of the first, second and third prizes will be given a sum of ₹10 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh respectively, said S. Visakan, Collector, in a press release. The application formats are available on the District Collectorate website.

The enclosure must be duly signed by the individual or the head of the organisation. Two hard copies along with a soft copy must be submitted to the District Collector before May 1, added the release.

