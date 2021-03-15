Nominations filed in four districts

The candidates of several political parties, including DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Makkal Neethi Maiam filed their nomination papers on Monday.
According to officials, 25 candidates, including I.P. Senthil Kumar (DMK) and Chakrapani (DMK), filed their nomination in Dindigul district.
In Theni district, 16 candidates, including S.P. Syed Khan, A. Logirajan (both AIADMK) and A. Maharajan (DMK), filed their papers from Andipatti, Periakulam, Bodi and Cumbum.
In Ramanathapuram district, DMK candidate Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam filed his paper for Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency. Six candidates from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and other parties filed their niomination for Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi constituencies.
In Sivaganga district, H. Raja of BJP filed his nomination for Karaikudi Assembly constituency. Candidates from NTK, DMK and other parties also filed their papers. Senthilnathan of AIADMK filed his nomination for Sivaganga constituency and sitting MLA S. Nagarajan for Manamadurai.
