Follow norms while filing nomination papers

NAGERCOIL

10 March 2021 19:44 IST

Collector M. Aravind on Wednesday met representatives of recognised political parties to explain the norms to be followed whiling filing nominations.

He said the aspirants could file their nomination between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from March 12 to 19 except March 13 and 14 in the Office of the Returning Officers or the Assistant Returning Officers. Following the scrutiny of nomination on March 20, the contestants may withdraw their nomination till March 22.

The candidates for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll should submit their nomination with Collector and District Election Officer.

Advertising

Advertising

“No sloganeering and party flags should be allowed while filing nomination papers. Since the COVID-19-related restrictions are in force, those who come to file nomination should compulsorily wear masks. Only two vehicles will be allowed up to 100 meters from the place where the nomination is submitted. The candidates may be accompanied by only 2 persons,” he said.

District Revenue Officer R. Revathi, Sub-Collector, Padmanabhapuram, Sivaguru Prabhakaran, representatives of recognized political parties and senior officials participated in the meeting.