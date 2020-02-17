Madurai

Nomads seek special rights to worship Goddess Valli at Palani temple

Dindigul

Vanavengaigal Katchi has sought “special priority” and rights to worship Goddess Sri Valli to people belonging to Kurava community at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector M. Vijaya Lakshmi, State president of the party M.P. Eraniyan said that kurava community was one of the oldest Tamil communities.

With a population of some 30 lakh people across the State, the nomadic community have started living in various towns and cities owing to the winds of change.

He said that their ancestors were the chief of Kurinji (mountains) and Goddess Valli belonging to their community was married off to Lord Murugan.

Against this backdrop, the community people should be allowed to provide honey, thinai (Foxtail millet) flour, mango, jackfruit and banana as part of “thai veettu seethanam” (gifts from maternal home) to Goddess Valli of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple.

Besides, they should be allowed to perform special pujas on any one of the festivals at the temple in connection with Thai Poosam, Panguni Uthiram, Vaikasi Visakam.

The petition requested the Collector to recommend their wish to the Executive Officer of the temple.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 7:37:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/nomads-seek-special-rights-to-worship-goddess-valli-at-palani-temple/article30843006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY