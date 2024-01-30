Noisy scenes mar Tirunelveli Corporation council meeting again

January 30, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Corporation Council meeting held here on Tuesday witnessed stormy moments as a section of members staged a dharna by sitting on the floor in front of Mayor P.M. Saravanan to highlight their dissent and long-pending demands.

The commotion started immediately after the meeting began around 4.30 p.m. when Mr. Saravanan welcomed Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju and the heads of the four zones of the urban civic body by naming them.

As he did not mention the names of the heads of the standing committees of the Corporation, councillor Pavulraj, who was suspended from the DMK for allegedly bringing disrepute to the party, opposed it. After noisy scenes, the Mayor named the standing committee heads including Mr. Pavulraj.

When Mr. Saravanan requested the councillors to pass the resolutions meant for the day’s ordinary and the extraordinary meetings, the councillors opposed it saying that the resolutions should be discussed one by one and passed at the end of the meeting in one go through voice vote.

Meanwhile, councillors Allah Pitchai, Mary Kumar, Indra and Vasantha sat on the floor in front of the Mayor with placards accusing the Corporation of not taking steps for clearing garbage in their wards everyday. They returned to their seats after a few minutes as other councillors pacified them.

When the councillors were asked to speak on the problems in their wards, chairperson of Thatchanallur zone Revathi Prabhu said the short-staffed Corporation should write to the government to appoint sufficient number of officers for execution of unhindered regular works in every ward.

Commissioner Mr Thakare said a proposal for appointing Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers had been submitted to the government. To a query from councillor Kandan, he said the laying of underground drainage pipes for replacing the damaged ones would be completed within 20 days.

The meeting once again the rift between the Mayor and the councillors. Whenever he spoke at the meeting, Mr. Pavulraj addressed Mr. Saravanan as ‘Mayor who had lost the councillors’ trust’ indirectly referring to the ‘no-confidence motion’ moved by the members against Mr. Saravanan and encouraged his colleagues to speak one by one when they rose to speak against the Mayor.

“Since the Mayor has lost the confidence of the councillors, we have formed a coordination committee with the councillors, heads of standing committees and the zones to ensure unhindered progress of works. The Committee will inspect the ongoing works in the wards,” Mr. Pavulraj announced in the meeting even as the Mayor and the Commissioner were helplessly witnessing it.

Since the councillors wanted to discuss each and every proposal, 51 proposals for the ordinary meeting and the 80 proposals for the extraordinary meeting were read one by one and taken up for discussion, which took the meeting beyond 9 p.m.

