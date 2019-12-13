Nod for school of biomedical sciences

Madurai Kamaraj University’s Academic Council has ratified a resolution to establish a school of biomedical sciences at the university.

Professor K. Balakrishnan, who moved a resolution at the Academic Council of the meeting on Thursday said that with the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the establishment of the biomedical sciences school, there would be a boom in the field of medical sciences in Madurai, a first for south Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the university had already introduced M.Sc. in Biomedical Sciences at the School of Biology earlier this year in collaboration with Dr. MGR Medical University. “But since we probably released the advertisement late, we received only nine applications. We hope to receive many more next year,” he said.

The Syndicate had given approval for establishing the biomedical sciences school in September.

“We will soon have courses on forensic science and genetics. After approval from the Academic Council, Senate and Syndicate, we will shift microbiology to this school,” he said.