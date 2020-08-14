Nod for private vehicles in govt. bus routes flayed

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation’s decision to allow private players to operate vehicles on routes in which government buses ply has agitated trade unions that have warned the government that it was an attempt towards privatising the public transport system.

The amendment made by the State Government on July 29 in the Motor Vehicles Act paves way for private firms to operate their vehicles on routes wherein TNSTC or State Express Transport Corporation were operating buses.

Conducting an online emergency meeting recently to discuss this development, trade union representatives expressed displeasure over the amendment. “It is an attempt to privatise the public transport system,” they said.

The participants said the TNSTC and SETC administrations, which “are in shambles” for the past several years, were spreading a red carpet to private players.

“After the public transport system was crippled in the wake of the lockdown, autorickshaw, taxi and other mode of private vehicles are being allowed. The TNSTC and the SETC should resume public transport with adequate precautionary measures,” said R. Arumugam of AITUC.

Trade union representatives, who participated in the online meeting, were of the opinion that private players would soon be allowed on routes like Tirunelveli – Madurai, Tirunelveli – Tiruchi, Tirunelveli – Coimbatore etc.

Urging the Chief Minister to withdraw the amendment and appealing to the Opposition parties to intervene to save the public transport system in Tamil Nadu, the trade unions will soon write letters to everyone before August 20. Highlighting the impending threat to the TNSTC and the SETC, the trade unions will organise continuous protests in front of the depots until the amendment was revoked, Mr. Arumugam said.