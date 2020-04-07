Nod for mills to resume operations

The Thoothukudi district administration has started permitting rice, oil and dhal mills to resume operations, which were suspended in the wake of a nationwide lockdown, Minister for Information and Public Relations ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju said on Monday.

Inaugurating a disinfectant operation at Chinthamani Nagar and Rajiv Nagar in Iluppaiyoorani panchayat near Kovilpatti, Mr. Raju said people could go to other districts in the event of an emergency only after getting permission from the Collector. The application had to be made through ‘Muthu Mavattam’ mobile app.

Mill owners could also apply through ‘Muthu Mavattam’ mobile app for resuming operations with a minimum number of workers, drivers and other staff.

COVID–19 relief was being disbursed to cardholders and gypsies even in the absence of ration cards.