Nod for farmers to lift alluvial soil

Staff Reporter July 29, 2022 18:18 IST

A total of 17 water bodies had been identified in the district to enable farmers to lift alluvial soil after submitting an application, said Collector S. Visakan here on Friday.

Water bodies such as ponds and kanmois have been identified across the district including five each in Batlagundu and Reddiarchatram Panchayat Unions, four each in Dindigul and Nilakottai Panchayat Unions and one in Ammayanayakanur Panchayat Union, stated a press release.

Interested farmers have to submit their details of the classification and area of land to secure a permit to lift alluvial soil at free of cost for farming purposes. They must also enclose a certificate issued by the Village Administrative Officer with details of their land or residence and the location of the waterbody from which they want to lift the soil.

The petitions enclosed with all the aforementioned details can be submitted to the Collector as well as to the Assistant Director of Agriculture seeking permission to do so.

The farmers can apply to lift soil from a waterbody located in the same revenue village as they reside or the next revenue village to theirs.

Collector assured that petitions in this regard will be considered at the earliest to benefit the farmers greatly, added the release.