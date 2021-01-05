NoC required for construction

TIRUNELVELI

05 January 2021 20:48 IST

Those who plan to start any construction near INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station near Government Engineering College have been asked to get ‘no objection certificate’ from the defence installation.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said residents who propose to construct their houses on the approved plots of VGP Nellai Nagar and Udhaya Nagar situated up to 100 metres from the compound wall of INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station should get ‘no objection certificate’ from the naval facility.

Advertising

Advertising

Similar condition applies to those who construct multi-storey buildings up to 500 metres from the compound wall, Mr. Kannan said.