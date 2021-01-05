Madurai

NoC required for construction

Those who plan to start any construction near INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station near Government Engineering College have been asked to get ‘no objection certificate’ from the defence installation.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said residents who propose to construct their houses on the approved plots of VGP Nellai Nagar and Udhaya Nagar situated up to 100 metres from the compound wall of INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station should get ‘no objection certificate’ from the naval facility.

Similar condition applies to those who construct multi-storey buildings up to 500 metres from the compound wall, Mr. Kannan said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 8:49:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/noc-required-for-construction/article33503143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY