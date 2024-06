In view of monthly maintenance works to be undertaken by Tangedco, the three winches operated by Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani would be suspended from 1.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on June 19 (Wednesday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.