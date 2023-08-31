No water at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for several hours as Corporation lorry contractor stops supply

August 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai turned dry for several hours following disruption in water supply by the authorities of Corporation of Madurai on Thursday. Many in-patients and their attendants complained about the non-availability of water since early hours.

When contacted, the Dean A. Rathnavel said that there was some issue in the morning due to water shortage, but when the matter was taken up with the civic authorities, the issue was sorted out by forenoon., he added.

The Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar said that the Rajaji Hospital purchased 17 lakh litres of water daily and the Corporation supplied through its multiple sources including private lorry. There was little disruption in the morning, but after the hospital administration alerted, by 9.14 a.m., additional water was pumped from Teppakulam pumping station and water was provided through pipeline to the GRH campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation officials said that a private lorry contractor with 30 lorries and another 32 tractors supplied water to the GRH, court, DRO Colony, Collectorate and other government premises by sourcing water from the Corporation’s pumping stations daily. Since payment was not honoured, the contractor had informed that he would suspend distribution from August 31.

The officials further said that the contract is usually renewed every two years. In this case, they had not extended or renewed the contract since 2021 and payment was also not made since April for multiple reasons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.