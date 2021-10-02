‘No vaccination, no liquor’

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has announced that Tasmac retail shops should sell liquor bottles to customers only on production of COVID-19 vaccination certificate or SMS received on their mobile phone.

In a statement, Mr. Meghanath also warned action against TASMAC salespersons under Disaster Management Act if they sell liquor bottles without ensuring that the customer had been inoculated. The Collector added that 70,000 doses of vaccines were available in the district for the fourth mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday and appealed to the people to make use of the opportunity.

The camps will be held at 900 locations. All eligible persons aged above 18 can get themseves vaccinated.