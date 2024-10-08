Following repeated complaints received by Madurai City Corporation about extra money collected at public toilets located in M.G.R. bus stand, one of the public toilets located on the platform area was announced free for usage.

Corporation officials said that out of the four public toilets located on the bus stand premises, one which was found to be mostly utilised by passengers was made free.

Instead of leasing out the toilet, workers employed by the corporation would manage the free toilet by cleaning and managing it on a regular basis, the official added.

As repeated complaints were raised about extra charges demanded by the private contractor managing the toilets, this step was taken, he said.

Complaints were also lodged with the police on the private contractor for overriding the rules for collection of user fee, he said.

₹ 1, ₹ 5 and ₹ 10 was fixed for urinal, toilets and bathroom. The corporation issued warning to them not to collect extra amount, he said.

Hesitating to give the extra amount, many people resorted to open defecation and urinating. Making use of the free toilet could reduce open defecation, the official noted.