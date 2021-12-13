No updation of patta details in land records: tsunami victims

THOOTHUKUDI

13 December 2021 19:08 IST

We are being denied basic amenities because of the omission, they say

Agitated by the inordinate delay in updating their ‘patta’ details in the land records and thereby denying them basic amenities, residents of Tsunami Colony near here submitted a petition at the weekly grievance redress meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners said 202 houses were constructed through a non-governmental organisation in 2008 for tsunami victims and ‘patta’ for these houses were handed over two years later. However, details of the ‘patta’ were yet to be updated in the village land records.

“Hence, there is no reference about the ‘patta’ given to the tsunami victims in the taluk office land records too. Consequently, no basic amenity has been created in our area for the past 11 years. Without road, drinking water, streetlight, etc., we are suffering a lot. The Collector should instruct Revenue officials to include the ‘patta’ details in the land records without delay,” said the petitioners, who also submitted a petition at the camp office of Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi.

Another group of people from Chairman Samy Temple Street in Eral submitted a petition for ‘patta’ for the land on which their houses had been constructed. They said they were living in their houses built 120 metres away from the Tamirabharani river for the past three generations.

However, revenue officials, who gave ‘patta’ for a few houses in their colony, were asking them to move out stating that they were living on ‘watercourse poramboke’ land. The Collector should instruct the officials to give ‘patta’ for the left-out families, they said.

A group of villagers from Therkku Veerapandiapuram submitted a petition seeking ₹6 lakh as compensation for an acre land acquired for SIPCOT Industrial Complex expansion in 2008. “Since the government has given the compensation of ₹6 lakh per acre when 1,300 acres of land were acquired in 2010, the same compensation should be given to those who lost their lands in 2008 too,” they said.