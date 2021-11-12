No transparency in auctioning of shops in Gandhi Market, says AIADMK

Dindigul

12 November 2021 18:22 IST

‘Authorities are hand-in-glove with DMK functionaries’

Former Minister and AIADMK MLA Dindigul C. Srinivasan has alleged that Dindigul Corporation officials were not transparent and fair in the auction of shops in Gandhi Market and Kamarajar bus stand here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the civic authorities had not issued advertisements in leading dailies, a mandatory requirement for public auctioning. The objective was to give wide publicity and thereby earn higher revenue through the highest bidder. However, the authorities were hand-in-glove with the DMK functionaries and were planning to allocate the shops to those identified by them.

During the AIADMK regime, the old and dilapidated outlets in Gandhi Maket were demolished and built. Since the model code of conduct came into force, the allocation of shops could not be done. Similarly, during COVID-19 pandemic period, the civic authorities had vacated all the shopkeepers from the Kamarajar bus stand due to the lockdown in force.

Under such circumstances, the DMK, after assuming power, attempted to grab the outlets for themselves, Mr Srinivasan alleged and said that the authorities issued the tender forms only to those people directed by the ruling party functionaries and lodged a complaint with the Collector S Visakan to stall the process.

Meanwhile, on Friday after the AIADMK men came to know about an auction taking place for Gandhi Market shops, they staged a sit-in agitation in front of the office of the Commissioner at the Corporation building and also met the Commissioner. High drama prevailed since 11 a.m. as there was chaos.

As the news spread, when media persons visited, they were informed that the auction was under way. However, officials said that Corporation Commissioner Sivasubramanian had gone out to oversee the arrangements for travel of conservancy workers from Dindigul to Chennai for deputation purpose. An official source in the Corporation said that the tender was being conducted in a ‘fair and free’ manner.