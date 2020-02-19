Madurai

No train cancellation on Feb. 21, 22

Madurai Division of Southern Railway has agreed to run trains in Madurai-Kanniyakumari section as usual without any cancellation on February 21 and 22.

Acting on a request from Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan that several passengers would be using the train services towards southern districts on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri, Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin has agreed to cancel line block. The division had announced that several trains would be cancelled between February 19 and 29 due to engineering works near Tirunelveli.

