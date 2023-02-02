No steps taken to upgrade fish landing centre into harbour, say Tharuvaikulam fishermen

February 02, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even though more than nine months have lapsed after Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan’s announcement in the Assembly that the Tharuvaikulam fishing landing centre would be upgraded into a fishing harbour with all modern facilities, nothing has happened so far.

Responding to a query from Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah in the Assembly in April last, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the landing centre would be upgraded into a modern fishing harbour with all facilities.

The Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, which came up three decades ago with 25 mechanised boats, now houses 255 mechanised boats and 130 country boats. However, only 26 mechanised boats can be berthed at the ‘T’-shaped jetty of the fish landing centre due to lack of depth.

“As sand accumulates near the jetty every minute, the depth has reduced from the optimum eight feet to just four feet, which poses a serious threat to the safety of boats. Hence, we can now berth the boats at the jetty’s tail areas where the depth is eight feet and above. We can berth only 26 boats due to this problem in tail areas, while all other boats are anchored in areas that have adequate depth. Hence, proper dredging should be done to accommodate more number of mechanised boats, all involved in multi-day deep sea fishing,” said A. Aniton of Tharuvaikulam.

Breakwater should be created to protect the boats berthed in the jetties from high tides and sand getting accumulated along the jetty, he added.

Fish exporter Manoharan said a minimum of two more jetties with 200-metre-length should be constructed while the existing 200-foot-long jetty should also be extended to 200-metre to accommodate all mechanised boats.

“Since fishing operation in Tharuvaikulam is growing by leaps and bounds, it should be upgraded into a full-fledged modern fishing harbour with all facilities at the earliest so as to ensure more revenue for Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Manoharan said.

Raising the fishermen’s request in the Assembly, Mr. Shanmugaiah had said the Department of Fisheries should take immediate steps to remove the accumulated sand near the jetty and appealed to the Minister to sanction two more jetties with 200-metre-length. “Since Tharuvaikulam, a rapidly developing coastal hamlet housing more than 10,000 people, relies upon fishing, the fish landing centre should be upgraded into modern fishing harbour.”

Responding, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the fishing landing centre at Tharuvaikulam, where the law-abiding fishermen were carrying out fishing operations as per the norms, would be upgraded into a full-fledged modern fishing harbour after getting the Chief Minister’s nod. “Since Tharuvaikulam fish landing centre will become a fishing harbour once the Chief Minister sanctions it, more jetties will be constructed besides dredging along the existing jetty.”

Even though nine months have passed, not a step has been taken towards executing the minister’s assurance, sources in the Department of Fisheries admitted.

“An announcement in this connection and allocation of funds may be made in the State Budget this year,” a senior official from the Department of Fisheries said.

Mr. Shanugaiah said he would follow it up in sustained fashion to ensure the creation of the fishing harbour in near future.

Despite repeated attempts, Mr. Radhakrishnan could not be reached to get his response.