‘No step taken by Central, State govt.s to secure release of boat from The Maldives’

November 29, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With stalemate in retrieving the mechanised boat impounded by The Maldivian government continuing for more than 37 days, the fishermen, who had hitherto been making peaceful efforts to ensure its early release, have decided to vigorously press their demand.

“The fishermen’s grievances redress meeting to be held on Friday (December 1) will clearly tell the district administration and the Central and the State governments about the protests planned by the fishermen to ensure the boat’s release,” fishermen said.

Twelve fishermen from Tharuvaikulam near here had gone for multi-day deep sea fishing in the mechanised boat of Antony Jayabalan from Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre on October 1. When the fishermen were reportedly fishing near the maritime boundary of The Maldives on October 22, the boat accidentally drifted into its territorial waters. The Coast Guard of The Maldives detained the boat with 12 fishermen and the catch, worth about ₹8 lakh.

“After the detained fishermen were taken to Male, they were handed over to the Maldivian police, who informed Mr. Jayabalan about the development,” the Tharuvaikulam fishermen said.

Subsequently, MP Kanimozhi sent a letter to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar seeking immediate steps for ensuring the safe release of the fishermen and the boat.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture, The Maldives, rejected Mr. Jayabalan’s submission that his boat accidently drifted into the waters of the island nation, and imposed a fine of 4.20 million Maldivian Rufiyaa (₹2.27 crore) for entering the Maldivian waters without permission and fishing in the sea.

“Eight of the 12 crew members of the boat have returned to Tharuvaikulam while the others are still in the boat where the entire catch has decayed,” Mr. Jayabalan said.

The Tharuvaikulam fishermen said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ms. Kanimozhi wrote separate letters to the External Affairs Minister seeking his immediate intervention.

“Apart from these two letters, no step has been taken by the State government to press this demand. If the CM and the MP send reminders again to the Centre, things will move forward. Hence, to remind the district administration, the MP, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan and the Chief Minister, we will vociferously press our demand in the grievance day meeting. If the governments still choose to ignore us, the fishermen will assume a tough posture,” said an office-bearer of Tharuvaikulam Mechanised Boat Owners’ Association.

