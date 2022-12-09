  1. EPaper
No significant rainfall in Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari

December 09, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the northern districts of the State are experiencing heavy rain due to Cyclone Mandous, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts did not receive any significant rainfall on Friday.

Since unusual weather conditions were predicted for Thoothukudi in the wake of the cyclone, Collector K. Senthil Raj declared holiday for schools and colleges on Friday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day, and a few parts of the district experienced mild drizzle.

All 245 mechanised boats operating from Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour and country boats did not venture into the sea on Friday. As the sea receded for about 30 feet at Roach Park on South Beach Road, the country boats anchored close to the shoreline ran aground until the sea returned to its normal state.

Rainfall recorded in in various places was (in mm): Tiruchendur 5, Sattankulam and Kulasekarapattinam 4 each, Thoothukudi 3, Vaippar, Srivaikundam and Ettaiyapuram 2 each, and Keezha Arasadi 1.

In Tirunelveli too the sky remained overcast throughout the day with intermittent mild drizzle.

Similar weather condition prevailed in Kanniyakumari district, where the fishermen had been advised not to go for fishing and those involved in multi-day deep sea fishing had been asked to return to the shore.

