No significant announcement: Chamber

23 February 2021 20:22 IST

Madurai

The interim State budget, which was presented on Tuesday with a revenue deficit of about ₹ 41,000 crore, did not have significant new announcements for the overall development of the State, which is disappointing, said Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TNCCI).

A press release from TNCCI president N. Jegatheesan said that around ₹ 6683 crore has been allocated for the implementation of metro rail project in Coimbatore. But, the non-announcement of metro rail services for Madurai is a reflection of the State government's continued neglect of southern districts, said the release.

While the announcement of Chennai- Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor project at a cost of ₹ 6,448 crore was welcomed, it is very disappointing that the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor project announced in 2013 was not yet been completed.

It is unfortunate that the State government has not taken any steps to reduce the price of petrol and diesel. States like Rajasthan, Delhi, Meghalaya and Nagaland have reduced Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel. But, the Tamil Nadu Government had not announced any steps to reduce the price of petrol and diesel, which showed that the government was not interested in the welfare of the public, added the release.

Rajapalayam

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam president, N.A. Ramachandra Raja, has expressed concern over part budgetary allocation of funds towards waiver of crop loans issues by Cooperative Societies.

He said while the Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, had announced crop loan waiver to the tune of ₹ 12,110 crore, Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam in his budge speech had made an allocation of mere ₹ 5,000 crore in the interim budget on Tuesday.

“With a deficit of ₹ 7,000 crore, the financial health of Cooperative societies will deteriorate till the entire waived off funds is given back to the societies,” he said.